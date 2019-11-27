Luka Sabbat’s Unique Richard Mille Watch May Just Break The Internet

From “y’all still wearing jeans?” to “it’s 2018 and mfs still out here wearing shoes” Luka Sabbat has always liked to position himself ahead of the curve. And, as a 21-year-old model, actor and influencer, reared in the hypebeast era, why the hell not?

Well there is one reason not to, and that is – if you stray into luxury territory – you may melt some minds. Enter: Luka’s latest move, an outrageously unique Richard Mille RM 011 Felipe Massa Flyback Chronograph “Black Kite,” which he appears to have worn to the Time Magazine studios.

Whether he was there for an interview or whether the photo was taken in a shopping mall with fake Time Magazine mirrors is irrelevant: what we’re here to focus on is the watch, which has – quite literally – a gaping hole where the face should be.

He appears alongside designer Virgil Abloh, with the CEO of Milan-based label Off White snapping the mirror selfie as Luka strikes a timeless pose.

Commenters on Upscale Hype, the fashion blog that posted the image, guessed everything from “iluminati” to “Richard Mille with no face” (warmer) eventually settling on the watch being an RM 011 Felipe Massa Flyback Chronograph… without the movement.

This “Black Kite” version of the Felipe Massa Flyback Chronograph watch is one of Richard Mille’s most coveted creations (only 30 were ever made), built to honour his Richard’s good friend and race car driver Felipe Massa and the close of the 2012 season.

Encased in a matte black DLC titanium frame, 5N red gold details normally help this watch accentuate the skeletonized dial face. However, in Luka’s case, this face, along with its the 55-hour power reserve, automatic winding movement, annual calendar and 60-minute countdown timer are all irrelevant.

Who needs all that when you have a machine that shocks and sweats?

Available exclusively at authorized Richard Mille retailers in North and South America… or wherever you can buy a close enough watch strap… this ‘timeless timepiece’ is sure to set watch nerds everywhere’s strap’s a flappin’.

In any case, Gen Z’s “It Boy” will likely continue hanging in Los Angeles, playing a role of himself on Grown-ish, whilst remaining a New York “no fucks fashion” strutter (he was raised on the Lower East Side).

Chuck in his father’s fashion designer chops (which took the family to Paris when Sabbat was young) and his mother’s travail as a model booker and production assistant and it’s not hard to see how Luka Sabbat ended up in the provocative position he is now in.

With that final note, we have one last question: is Luka the cool kid at the party we all want to be? Or is this latest status-quo shuffle a bit clumsy? Either way: we’ll be watching for the next.

