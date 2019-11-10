Score 45% Off These Ultra Cool Men’s Military Sneakers

In this day and age, there are an exorbitant amount of different sneakers and sneaker styles around. One that has been making waves in recent times is the ‘military sneaker’ or ‘military trainer’ which from an aesthetic standpoint sits somewhere between a dad sneaker and a running shoe. It looks casual and relaxed, but at a moments notice, is capable of chasing after a runaway child or a football in the park – think ‘off duty dad’.

Whilst this might not seem like the most appealing look for sneakers, big designer brands like Tom Ford and Prada as well as the likes of Nike have been getting in on the action, solidify their ‘cool’ status. It’s easy to see why they have been increasing in popularity, they’re uber comfortable, casual and in some cases pretty stylish – what’s not to love? If you’re interested in this style but don’t want to drop the big bucks on one of Mr Ford or Prada’s incarnations of the military sneaker, look no further than this pair from Reproduction of Found.

The ‘French Military Trainer‘ was inspired by military heritage and the French colours, which makes for quite a cool combination. Made in Slovakia from Italian leathers and rubber, they’ll last a lifetime and will look good doing it not to mention they’ll only get more comfortable with wear. They’re normally priced at $230, but can be yours now for $148.98, more than 45% off which is a bargain. If you’re not a fan of the French colourway there are plenty of other great options to choose from.