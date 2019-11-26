The $129 Timex NASA Men’s Watch Just Got Restocked… But You Better Be Quick

Dive watches are currently trending harder than activewear and turmeric lattes. The only problem is they can be pricy. Enter: Timex’s dive-style watch, a piece of wrist-candy that not only elevates your cuff game – but does so without emptying your wallet.

Capable, hard to damage and stylish, this vintage-inspired diver-style watch is perfect for almost all occasions – and epitomises Timex’s reputation for cool, affordable wristwear. It’s also priced at just $129. Not to mention it has the je ne sais quoi factor of being fashioned to celebrate the 50 year anniversary of the lunar landing (hence the NASA logo on the dial).

By land, sea or even space, this watch is ideal for the classy, adventurous man. And while the decision to make a diver-style watch to celebrate the moon landing may be the sort of call you’d expect from the Timex tech boffins rather than their marketing department, you have to admit, it’s super unique, and – we reckon – looks damn good.