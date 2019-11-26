Luxury Lovers Now Have A Lavish New Reason To Visit Vietnam

Steaming hot pho. Motorbikes. Ha long bay. Filter coffee. Beer. Lanterns. Hats. Vietnam is known to tourists under various stereotypes. Some may be true, some not. What is not up for debate, however, is the number of new luxury hotels that are cropping up as of late, to cater to the growing ‘discerning tourism‘ market.

Enter: Six Senses Ninh Van Bay’s new Water Retreat, the latest addition to the resort, a three-bedroom villa set on the water’s edge on the dramatic rock formations of a private bay and spreading over 9,687 square feet with eye-popping sunset views.

The Water Retreat’s location, set amongst Ninh Van Bay, a region of Vietnam famed for its majestic coastal rainforests, is accessible by a private speedboat or walkway. Not quite as authentic as bartering with one of the city’s taxi drivers, but a heck less stressful.

Anyhow: upon arrival, you’ll be greeted by an infinity pool, which blends naturally with the horizon and surrounding boulders.

There are also three free-standing pavilions, each of which comprises a two-story living area with a dining room on the ground floor and living room on the upper floor. Inside, a master and second bedroom both have ensuite bathrooms that feature handmade wooden bathtubs and showers.

All up, t his spacious lifestyle retreat offers living and dining areas for up to nine guests, which is ideal for an intimate gathering with family and friends. There is also a water slide to the pool and a wine fridge.

Not to mention, available round the clock to help epitomize a home-away-from-home experience, a dedicated GEM (Guest Experience Maker) can arrange a poolside barbecue and outdoor cinema screening or schedule the day’s activities for those that take their lazing seriously.

On that note, as Six Senses today detailed in a press release, “in-villa dining goes beyond the ordinary as breakfasts and lunches can be enjoyed from a floating tray-table in the pool, while barbecue dinners are prepared and served by a private chef in the outdoor and indoor dining area after pre-dinner drinks overlooking a magical sunset reflected across the bay.”

“Guests can also enjoy an in-villa spa treatment, private yoga session by the poolside or snorkel on the house reef.”

Of the new retreat, Andrew Whiffen, general manager of Six Senses Ninh Van Bay commented, “The Water Retreat showcases the ultimate in tropical escapism. We aim to create an experience that will engage our guests in moments of relaxation, fun and surprise. We truly see it as a place to reconnect and be inspired.”

“Being primed as the best premium three-bedroom villa in the region, we are proud to offer such an exceptional accommodation option to our guests.”

The Water Retreat is accepting reservations for stays from December 22, 2019 and guests are treated to complimentary private round-trip airport transfers for up to six persons. The offer is available until March 31, 2020.

Your next destination wedding awaits.

