Pierce Brosnan Is At It Again & This Time He Outdressed All Of Paris

Forget Camus or even Heidegger; Pierce Brosnan just conquered nihilism with an outfit so dark it made Nietzsche look like a court jester. In doing so he put the rest of Paris to shame, issuing a challenge to gallic men (and graphic designers) everywhere: the rest of the world is onto you.

What is he onto? The laziest style hack in the history of fashion: wearing all (or mostly all) black. Specifically, in Pierce’s case, this involved wearing dark trousers, a black crew neck tee shirt, black dress shoes and a Harrington style navy jacket as he left his Paris hotel on Wednesday evening.

It may have kept off the cold but it couldn’t stop the Paparazzi, who snapped Brosnan walking from the hotel foyer to his car, as he continues a month-long trip with his wife of 18 years, Keely Shaye Smith.

Walking with Keely, Pierce sauntered the 20-yard dash, even throwing a peace sign on his way. The retired 007 then (presumably) re-embarked upon the Paris leg of his European jaunt, which has so far included such jealousy-inducing locations as Italy’s Portofino and Iceland’s blue lagoon.

So, style implications for men? The first is this: as long as you wear well-fitted garments, and carry yourself with a bit of esteem (a la Brosnan) then it is possible to rock ‘black on black’ (or ‘dark on dark’) without looking like a teenager.

View this post on Instagram Sunday reflection Palazzo Martinotti A post shared by Keely Shaye Brosnan (@keelyshayebrosnan) on Oct 27, 2019 at 12:27am PDT

The second point is a warning: unless you purchase a ‘hero’ piece – like Brosnan’s navy jacket from the ‘hotel to car’ shot (which, judging by his impeccable taste, we guess is a Barbour, Proof or Grayers creation) – and have a couple of Hollywood blockbusters under your belt, you won’t be considered a style icon.

But hey, Brosnan’s more recent Montparnasse outfit (which he posted to Instagram yesterday), is something we can all aspire to, as is his version of the ‘basic tourist’ getup (see: above).

Regular jeans, black tee and well fitted black zip-up jacket: here we come.

