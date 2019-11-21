The $179 Q Timex Falcon Eye Just Dropped But You Better Be Quick

A few months ago Timex re-released one of their 40-year-old classic steel men’s watch models. The Q TIMEX is a quartz watch that has touches of some of today’s’ most exclusive models. Like that Rolex inspired Pepsi bezel which people just can’t get enough of. So much so the Timex Q sold out in minutes via the Timex US website.
Now it’s back again. This time as the Q Timex Falcon Eye edition.
True to the original, the Q Timex Falcon Eye brings back everything we love about 1970s quartz watch design. Timex recreated every detail – a period-correct woven stainless-steel bracelet, functional battery hatch, two-tone case, luminescent paint and a striated electric-blue dial – for today’s generation. The result is a refined watch retaining every ounce of soul and character from the era that inspired it.
The Q Timex Falcon Eye can be yours for $179. However, if it’s anything like the Pepsi edition it will sell out fast.