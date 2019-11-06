When you’re using the Galaxy Fold it’s essentially two products in one, but the experience is shared. Take for example an email you’re reading on the front screen but to reply you’d prefer to do so on the larger display. When you open the Galaxy Fold, the app experience continues and the work you were doing is not interrupted. In reverse, browsing Google Maps on the large display to find your next destination and then once you’re on your way, fold it back together and follow the directions using the front screen. This is a feature power users will appreciate where every second of the day counts and you need a device that keeps up with you.

The display inside the Fold isn’t just a large phone display either, in our experience we were able to open three applications at the same time, spread across the screen. A web browser, our email and twitter could be how you’d multitask in the morning, while streaming Stan, online shopping and using Whatsapp could be what you’re doing in the evening. The Galaxy Fold has enough muscle to handle the load, especially when it comes to gaming.

While still having a phone function the Galaxy Fold performs like a phone when folded. Let’s face it, you’d look very strange holding it in tablet mode to your ear. If you answer a call with it unfolded, it automatically uses speakerphone to take the call. Fortunately, Samsung includes bluetooth Galaxy Buds in the box so you’ll be able to take calls however you like without even touching the Fold. While 5G is not found on this product, it does allow for dual sim card functionality, through an integrated e-SIM. A personal phone number and business number could be used on the Fold at the same time, alternatively, adding a travel sim while on holidays couldn’t be easier.