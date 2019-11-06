This feature was produced in partnership with Samsung.
Smartphone screen sizes seem to only be increasing year after year. The Samsung Galaxy S10, the flagship in their range, starts from a 6.1 inch display and can stretch up to almost seven inches with the Note 10+. It gets to a point where we’re either buying new chinos to fit these large phones or something drastic has to happen. Samsung chose the latter, so you can keep your skinny jeans.
The Samsung Galaxy Fold is the first of its kind in Australia. Imagine a tablet with a 7.3 inch display which can physically be folded in half. Intentionally. Without voiding your warranty. And once it is folded you still have access to a 4.6 inch screen on the front. Let’s not forget that it was only a few years ago that a phone with a 4 inch screen was as big as they’d come.
It isn’t just about screens here either, regardless of whether you have the Galaxy Fold open or closed, you’ll be able to capture moments of what is in front of you, or a selfie, at any time. A total of six cameras are built into this beast and you’ll be taking photos that rival, and surpass, most smartphones.
When you’re using the Galaxy Fold it’s essentially two products in one, but the experience is shared. Take for example an email you’re reading on the front screen but to reply you’d prefer to do so on the larger display. When you open the Galaxy Fold, the app experience continues and the work you were doing is not interrupted. In reverse, browsing Google Maps on the large display to find your next destination and then once you’re on your way, fold it back together and follow the directions using the front screen. This is a feature power users will appreciate where every second of the day counts and you need a device that keeps up with you.
The display inside the Fold isn’t just a large phone display either, in our experience we were able to open three applications at the same time, spread across the screen. A web browser, our email and twitter could be how you’d multitask in the morning, while streaming Stan, online shopping and using Whatsapp could be what you’re doing in the evening. The Galaxy Fold has enough muscle to handle the load, especially when it comes to gaming.
While still having a phone function the Galaxy Fold performs like a phone when folded. Let’s face it, you’d look very strange holding it in tablet mode to your ear. If you answer a call with it unfolded, it automatically uses speakerphone to take the call. Fortunately, Samsung includes bluetooth Galaxy Buds in the box so you’ll be able to take calls however you like without even touching the Fold. While 5G is not found on this product, it does allow for dual sim card functionality, through an integrated e-SIM. A personal phone number and business number could be used on the Fold at the same time, alternatively, adding a travel sim while on holidays couldn’t be easier.
The Galaxy Fold is for the early adopter, it is for the one who needs to have the latest and greatest technology, for those who want to do something you can’t. Folding and unfolding a screen does draw attention, whether it is the side-eye on a train or people approaching you in the street, the Galaxy Fold draws a crowd.
For years we’ve been cautious not to even bend or strain our phones, now Samsung pushes us to change what we think a mobile device looks like and how it functions. At this stage, we don’t know whether to call the Galaxy Fold a phone or a tablet, but it’s safe to say it has replaced both.