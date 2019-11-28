I Ditched My $800 LCD TV For Samsung’s Mighty $5,000 QLED & This Is What I Discovered

This feature was produced in partnership with Samsung.
When it is time for a new television most are going to focus on anything that has a “4K” label on it. Because 4K is the norm, it doesn’t mean they’re all represented equally. In the same way that a Burberry polo costs more than the Penguin alternative, there are reasons, and it’s not just street cred. Researching how to invest in your next television can be a wise move for a variety of reasons. In a nutshell, most people will boil down the essentials of the optimal TV purchase based on three key factors – picture quality, smarts, and sound functionality.
So Clear You Can Touch It
4K is a term simply referring to the number of pixels on the screen. Those small dots that you see when you get up close to a television are not all created equally.
Firstly, a QLED television will shine bright, manage colours and contrasts to an outstanding level and bring movies to life. The added detail that 4K can provide is only as good as it can be presented to you, and with the long list of content – including live content through Foxtel – being presented, you don’t want a poor experience.
Often when you’re at a store you’ll stand directly in front of the TV too, but is that the case when you’re at home? If you’re ever viewing a TV from an angle you’ll absolutely notice very quickly how alternatives can perform in this way.
So unless you only watch TV alone, this might be one element to consider. Lastly, there are generally no windows or natural light in a store. QLED televisions have technology enabling them to perform when there is natural light or windows thanks to anti-glare technology. This means less reflections, a great picture and your home at midday doesn’t need to look like midnight.
If you are putting a large TV on the wall, it turns into a big black rectangle when not in use. To keep the room looking appealing, even with the TV off, Samsung has added Ambient Mode which can show photos, artwork or even display an image – like brickwork – that could make the TV almost vanish into the wall.
Brains To Match The Looks
A television is one of the largest ornaments you’ll have in the home. Let’s be honest, the Samsung QLED range has a razor thin bezel, a single and clear cable to deliver all your connections and power to the TV and looks great even when switched off.
But when it is turned on, the smarts in the range really shine. Whether it is Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime, Disney+ or even Apple TV and AirPlay 2, the QLED range has those apps and services ready to go should you wish to subscribe.
This ultimately means eliminating all those other boxes normally required, all you’ll need is this television and you’ll have it all through the one remote. The One Remote essentially provides control over just about any other device you have connected to the TVs HDMI connection.
Where Samsung take this one step further though is really making use of that 4K panel by using artificial intelligence to upscale your reruns of Seinfeld. We kid you not, watch anything from the 80s on a QLED television and compare how it is represented to those harder to pronounce brands. The AI component really can help make Scarface shine again, it’ll be your favourite little friend.
Making all of this functionality easy to navigate is also key so when you’re at the store, spend time playing around with the remote and dashboard to see how quickly and easily you can switch between channels, streaming services, and gaming consoles.
A Sound Choice For Any Kind Of Viewer
With such a slim body, Samsung did their best to keep the audio experience as strong as possible. It’s almost hard to even imagine where the speakers are. But if you are investing in such a stunning image, spare a thought and a few extra dollars for the audio to match.
The Samsung Q Series Soundbars will have the room filled with the acoustics the director intended. Available as just the unit and subwoofer at the front of the room, you can also add wireless rear speakers sold separately for the completely immersive Dolby Atmos experience. It’s a must have for movie lovers or you’re only getting half of the story. What’s more, with matching brands you’ll be able to use the one remote and when it comes to the party at home, Spotify is ready on your TV and the Soundbar will make it sing.