I Ditched My $800 LCD TV For Samsung’s Mighty $5,000 QLED & This Is What I Discovered

4K is a term simply referring to the number of pixels on the screen. Those small dots that you see when you get up close to a television are not all created equally.

Firstly, a QLED television will shine bright, manage colours and contrasts to an outstanding level and bring movies to life. The added detail that 4K can provide is only as good as it can be presented to you, and with the long list of content – including live content through Foxtel – being presented, you don’t want a poor experience.

Often when you’re at a store you’ll stand directly in front of the TV too, but is that the case when you’re at home? If you’re ever viewing a TV from an angle you’ll absolutely notice very quickly how alternatives can perform in this way.

So unless you only watch TV alone, this might be one element to consider. Lastly, there are generally no windows or natural light in a store. QLED televisions have technology enabling them to perform when there is natural light or windows thanks to anti-glare technology. This means less reflections, a great picture and your home at midday doesn’t need to look like midnight.

If you are putting a large TV on the wall, it turns into a big black rectangle when not in use. To keep the room looking appealing, even with the TV off, Samsung has added Ambient Mode which can show photos, artwork or even display an image – like brickwork – that could make the TV almost vanish into the wall.