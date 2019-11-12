Score 50% Off One Of Seiko’s Coolest Diver Style Watches

Time and time again Seiko stuns us with watches that seem too good to be true. Not only are they beautifully and carefully designed, but they’re also made from high-quality material, built to exacting standards, and functional. All of this for a sub $500 price tag? It definitely seems too good to be true, yet they continue to provide the watch community with great watches for great prices.

How could an already sweet deal get any sweeter? How does an additional 50% off sound? For a limited time, you can score one of Seiko’s infamously good Seiko 5 Sports SNZF Automatic watches for $164 – 50% off their already very reasonable $324 RRP.

That isn’t just a sweet deal, it’s an absolute steal. Whilst on the surface the SNZF might just seem like any other affordable diver style watch, when put under a magnifying glass you’ll soon realise it’s anything but. Constructed from Stainless Steel and powered by a Seiko Caliber 7S36 with a 40-hour power reserve, the SNZF is reliable, tough and will perform day in and day out for years (if not decades) to come.

From an aesthetic standpoint, the SNZF stands out from the crowd with it’s Rolex GMT-esque red and blue rotating bezel that can be used for timing. If you’re looking for something a little more subdued you can also get the SNZF with a black face and dial. No matter which colourway you decide on, the watch comes with a day-date function, 100m water resistance, luminescent hands and markers and the choice of a stainless steel bracelet or rubber strap.

No matter what angle you look at the SNZF, it’s a steal; for a mere $164 you’re getting yourself a quality watch with timeless styling that will perform like nothing else in its price bracket. This really is a deal you cannot miss – hurry though, the sale is only on for four days, so you’d better be quick.

Shop Seiko 5 Sports SNZF Automatic Watch $325 $164

Read next: