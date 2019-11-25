This Epic Instagram Account Will Make You Want To Move To Australia ASAP

You might think a shark spotting app would deter tourists, not entice them. But, as the Sydney-based Instagram account @dronesharkapp reveals, that is far from the case. In fact, the down to water insight the account provides, danger and all, is probably the source of its success.
When you consider Sydney’s most picturesque locales have already been broadcast (and talked up) tens of thousands of times over on social media, it makes even more sense that locals and tourists alike have a lust for something different on their morning scroll.
Enter: @dronesharkapp, an Instagram account which began as a way for surfers on Australia’s Eastern beaches (Bondi, Bronte, Tamarama, etc.) to monitor conditions and look for sharks, but which is now a popular envy-inducing Instagram account in its own right, followed by everyone from swimmers to office workers to tradies.
Lacking the veneer or pretension found on some other location-based Instagram accounts, @dronesharkapp captures the Eastern beaches and their wildlife in an authentic way, something that appears to be missing from many of Tourism Australia’s official campaigns.
From surfing with stingrays…
View this post on Instagram
22nd November – Just good old Raymond the #stingray out there this morning hanging out with the #surfers and #salmon at #tamaramabeach. There were a few #salmon🐟 schools at #bondibeach as well. . . #oceaneyes #dronesharkapp #sharkspotting #beachsafety #lovethebeach #loveocean #oceanlovers #sealovers #dronevideo
… to hangin’ with hammerheads…
View this post on Instagram
25th November- Good to see little Homer the #hammerheadshark back this morning. He’s only small at around 1.5m and he was hanging out the back off #brontebeach. Wally the #wobbegongshark was out early with his buddy Raymond the #stingray at #tamarama. A couple of small #salmon🐟 schools were floating around at #bondibeach as well. All in all a gorgeous morning out there peeps 🤙🤙 . . #shark🦈 #helpsavesharks #welovesharks #sharkaddicts #dronesharkapp #sharkspotting #sealover #oceanlovers #oveaneyes #loveocean #sydneybeaches
… to gazing at grey nurse sharks…
View this post on Instagram
18th November- Flying over #stocktonbeach this morning , check out the #dolphin scratching his mates pectoral fin for him. Also a lonely #greynurseshark cruising by scares the hell out of a little ray 😝. The water is murky up this way 😲. . #shark🦈 #lovedolphins🐬 #dolphinlove #dolphinlover #dolphins #newcastlebeaches #stingray #helpsavesharks #dronesharkapp #oceaneyes #sharkspotting #beachsafety #lovedolphins
… @dronesharkapp is about more than just wave riding.
That’s not to say there’s not something for the surfers too – as the following images reveal…
View this post on Instagram
22/08/19. Local young gun @grayson_hinrichs was out carving it up and getting some good #barrels. Nice one legend 🤙🤙. The only #marinelife around were the #salmon🐟 again. The wind whipped up so We didn’t get a chance to fly at Bondi. The #swell is going to build 🤙 #waves🌊 #surfers #surfreport #loveocean #lovewaves #oceanlove #oceanlover #surf🌊 #surfing🏄 #nicewaves #pumpingwaves #sydneyaustralia
From getting barrelled above swimming salmon…
View this post on Instagram
… To providing a sneak peek of the conditions, @dronesharkapp has a lot to offer everyone.
But above all its main attraction for tourists is its illustration of The Australian Dream, which everyone wants a piece of – the casual harmony between humans and nature, all in a half-hour car journey’s distance from a major CBD.
Something which photographers like Eugene Tan have taken to capturing too.
View this post on Instagram
Take note, Tourism Australia.