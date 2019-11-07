Sterling K Brown Rescues His ‘Fashion Faux Pas’ With A Classic Rolex Flex

“You can’t wear white after Labor Day” say high-class fashionistas in the US, as it signifies the end of summer and a time for white summer clothes to go back into storage. However, after a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, it seems as though Sterling K. Brown says “up yours” to the somewhat outdated fashion rule.

The actor’s latest role in Frozen 2 has clearly rubbed off on him, as he proves to be the pinnacle of cool in an all-off-white outfit, comprising a Hugo Boss suit, matching crew-neck sweater and a pair of white Sneaker 22’s from English shoe company Grenson.

Brown’s time portraying lawyer Christopher Darden in The People vs OJ Simpson could give him the nous to state the case that his outfit isn’t white at all, thereby committing no fashion crime. A jury would surely side with the defendant, too.

But the jewel (to us at least) in this style crown has to be the 40mm Rolex Submariner Date watch donning Brown’s wrist. The timepiece, which appears to be a favourite of his, as he can be seen wearing it on the latest cover of Men’s Health magazine too, was first released in 1953.

This reissued model utilises Oystersteel, which is designed to outlast time itself and sports a classic black dial with self-winding mechanical movement and the company’s iconic Oyster bracelet. You can snap one up yourself for an affordable-in-terms-of-Rolex AUD$11,300.

Yet another example of how good life would be with our own personal stylist.