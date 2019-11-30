Score 25% Off Timex’s Best Men’s Watches Right Now

Since 1854, Timex has been crafting high quality, affordable watches for all. Over the years their designs have become an icon of watchmaking, even if they haven’t got the cache of a Swiss timepiece.

Their rugged design cues and military-style on point with today’s trends with the likes of Bell and Ross, Bremont, IWC and Zenith all making similar looking prices, although for a much higher price tag. Timex has long been a favourite of watch snobs and is often considered one of the best entry-level watches.

It just happens that you can score some of their best men’s watches right at 25 per cent off. Yes, 25 per cent on already very reasonable prices. Jump on over to Timex now and score yourself a new watch for Christmas.

