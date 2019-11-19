This Todd Snyder Knit Is The Smartest Purchase You’ll Make This Winter

As winter takes a firm grip on the weather in you’ll find yourself in a sticky situation, a situation where it isn’t warm enough just to wear a jumper but it isn’t cold enough to break out your parka that’s normally reserved for your apres ski debacles. The solution you ask? Layering.

There are a lot of things you can layer, but whether your new to the game or a seasoned professional, Todd Snyder’s Merino Cable Knit Sweater could be the best layering piece out there. Made from 100% Merino Wool, this jumper is warm, comfortable and durable. Pair this with a modern, stylish zig-zag pattern and you’ve got yourself the perfect jumper to layer or wear on its own. The pattern is refined, but not overly preppy and can easily be worn casually or to more formal occasions.