If there is one item everyone can agree is a wardrobe essential, it’s an ultra-comfortable sweatshirt. They’re perfect for wearing around the house, pair easily with jeans and can be used as a layering piece underneath a jacket.

Whilst they won’t cut it for more formal occasions or the office, the humble sweat is an appropriate choice for almost any casual occasion, and will keep you cosy in supreme comfort. On that note: Todd Snyder’s most recent collaboration with Champion might have just resulted in the best sweatshirt we’ve seen; here’s why.

I am sure you’re aware that there are plenty of different options out there when it comes to sweatshirts, but what makes one great? Quality and cut is a simple answer to that question. In order for the sweatshirt to be versatile, it needs to have the perfect cut – not too slim that it’s uncomfortable and not too baggy that it looks like a dress, something that the Todd Snyder + Champion Terry Pocket Sweatshirt get’s just right.

Not to mention: once you’ve found the perfect sweatshirt, you’ll want it to last and that’s where quality materials and construction come into play. Made from 16oz french terry in their Canadian factory, the Terry Pocket Sweatshirt is not only made from quality materials, but it’s also made to extremely high standards. The 16oz weight is also the perfect middle ground, making the Terry Pocket sweat warm enough for winter, but not too warm that it won’t be able to handle spring and autumn.