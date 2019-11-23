Tom Brady Delivers Knockout Blow With His Jacket & Watch Combination

Tom Brady, winner of virtually every award in NFL history, doesn’t just make touchdowns on the field but he regularly brings his A-game when it comes to style, too.

Taking some time off before his next game against the Dallas Cowboys, the New England Patriots’ Quarterback shows us all how to rock cold-weather casual style thanks to his Canada Goose Macculloch parka. The Canadian outerwear company makes some of the finest and warmest jackets on the market and has quickly cemented itself as a winter wardrobe essential.

While they don’t come cheap (Brady’s jacket will set you back US$1,195), the camo design does provide the perfect stand-out pattern against a simple casual outfit of dark jeans and a sweater.

Oh and it’s not just his duvet-like jacket that has us green with envy. If you direct your gaze to his wrist you’ll see he’s wearing an IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Spitfire.

The man with more passing yards than any other player in NFL history is sponsored by the German watchmaker, but we hope his deal doesn’t include a clause requiring him to wear one during the game – unlike Odell Beckham Jr. who happily wears Richard Mille watches wherever he damn well pleases.

If two product placements weren’t enough, Brady tops off his ‘sponsored post’ outfit with a pair of Beats by Dre Studio 3 Wireless headphones.

We wonder if the “Focus” caption refers to him focusing on his bank account after this image went live.

