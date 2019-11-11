The Revolutionary Men’s Board Shorts Made From Australian Wool

Boardies aren’t typically something you’d consider luxurious, nor would you consider them especially flattering. A man by the name of Kelly Slater has decided differently and has produced a pair of boardies that is not only luxurious and flattering but also revolutionary.
Kelly Slater is best known for his unbelievable surfing abilities, having won an unprecedented 11 World Surfing League titles and he’s still going. Since he has such a passion for surfing and the ocean, Kelly started Outerknown, a clothing brand that puts the people who make the clothing and the environment first. The brand produces clothing with minimal impact on the environment, whilst also holding high ethical production standards. Not only is the production of the clothing planet and people-friendly, but their designs are timeless and stylish.
Now, to the boardies. If there is one material you wouldn’t expect them to be made of it would be wool, but this pair from Outerknown are. Typically boardies are constructed from polyester or nylon, but Outerknown has found a way to construct boardies from Australian Merino Wool. Wool is typically known for itchy jumpers, suits, and blankets, but Outerknown has developed a way to make it water-resistant, flattering and ultra-cool. In other words: the perfect board short material.
You’d expect to pay a pretty penny and you do, they’ll set you back $213. Whilst that might seem steep, considering you’ll be helping Australian farmers, it’s not all bad news.
