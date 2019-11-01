This $299 Men’s Puffer Jacket Will Keep You Warm, Trendy & Highly Visible

Stay protected from the elements every time you step outside throughout the cold season, with this Expedition Puffer from the ever consistent team at Frank and Oak.

Perfect for taking the edge off those bitterly cold days, this warm and stylish outer layer is designed to take the sting out of winter without compromising your look. Two-way breathable, water-repellant fabrics are wrapped around a quilted shell, ensuring you stay warm without overheating. Primaloft insulation means that it’s also assuringly light and comfortable with an estimated warmth rating between -25°C (-13F) and -10°C.

There are also a few handy added features for the modern explorer. There’s an inner media pocket with silicone earphone holes and an easy storage pocket that you can access without unzipping the jacket. It’s also available in Mango Mojito or Navy, two colours that effortlessly slip into any on-trend wardrobe.