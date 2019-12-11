These Are The Best Seiko Watches You Can Score Right Now

Very few watch manufacturers in the world can rival the number of models that Seiko has produced over the years. The Japanese watchmaker is all about diversity, providing time tellers at just about every price point, from five-figure boutique to getting change back from a $100 note – perfect for a quality Christmas pressie!

And they also have a hefty heritage to draw upon, one that goes all the way back to Tokyo circa 1881, when an entrepreneur by the name of Kintaro Hattori – at the tender age of 22 – opened up his own watch repair shop.

The ethos that Hattori started out with all those years ago is still instilled into all Seiko designs that go to market today – total perfection within every creation.

Seiko watches are renowned for their forward-thinking technologies that stay within the boundaries of stylish – highlighted by their signature 1960s classic the Grand Seiko, or the cal.0614, the world’s first six-digit liquid-crystal display piece.

These designs have helped put Seiko time tellers on a pedestal reserved usually for high-end Swiss watchmakers. The difference is that Seiko isn’t scarred to stick a budget watch on the market, and moreover, releasing watches in this price range hasn’t effected their appeal. Why? Simply because they’re so well made.

If you’re thinking about purchasing one, and quite frankly why wouldn’t you, there are literally thousands of different models doing the rounds. So to cut to the chase we’ve put together a list of our favourites for you, featuring a whole range of styles, materials and price points – so why not check ‘em out below.