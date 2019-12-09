This Cool $161 Cashmere Scarf Is A Winter Must-Have

When winter rolls in, we all start to layer our clothing, wear our ridiculously oversized coats and rock out overly capable boots in order to protect ourselves from arguably the harshest seasons conditions. One thing many of us forget though during the winter months is style – instead, we focus on keeping warm, dry and comfortable as we face ever unpleasant conditions. Mirror In The Sky’s Oxford Scarf will do all that and more – in style.

Made out of 100% cashmere, you’ll be taken to new heights of comfort with the Oxford Scarf, not to mention the two-tone grey colourway will make you look more sophisticated than most and will also ensure you don’t look like you’ve borrowed your mums scarf on the way out the door. The scarf is made from start to finish by hand in Nepal making it luxurious and special. If you subscribe to the train of thought ‘size matters’ you won’t be disappointed by the 40cm x 180cm dimensions that could almost cover two people if needed.

All jokes aside, whether you’re heading to work on a chilly winter’s morning or going out for a dinner date, the Oxford scarf is a great addition to any outfit and will keep you warm all whilst making you look more sophisticated than you already are. To make the deal even sweeter, it’s currently 15% off making it $161, not bad when you consider the quality and hand made construction.

Shop Mirror In The Sky Oxford Scarf $188 $161

