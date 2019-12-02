It’s never been more fashionable to hit the road on your bicycle (especially in your designer cycling kit), and deep down we all fancy ourselves as the next Cadel Evans. Getting around on two wheels is certainly fun, but there are risks, so choosing your protection is super important, especially when considering your head. In years gone by head, protection was a second thought for cyclists. But now amateurs and professionals alike are fully aware of the potential risks involved when on the road.

There have been some major shifts recently in terms of technologies, the most significant of which is every cyclist’s favourite new buzzword, MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection Systems). MIPS basically offers resistance against a larger range of potential head injuries. And when we consider that most accidents involving cyclists are out of their control, it’s easy to see why the technology has been welcomed with open arms and adopted by all major headwear manufacturers.

You should also be considering the airflow of a helmet carefully. Airflow can speed you up or slow you down in some cases – it’s also a great way of trying to stay feeling fresh over long distances when the sun is beating down.

Advertisement

There are loads of other additional variables you can also consider such as weight, strength and construction. You may also want to look at what type of cycling you’ll be practicing most, for example, endurance, commuting or time trialling, and choose your headwear accordingly.

Cycling helmets have never been more stylish, effective or fashionable, so we’ve put together a list of the best brands around so you can clock up those kilometres looking like a real pro.