Daniel Craig’s Bond Workout Reveals How You Can Be Just Like 007

When you’re portraying one of the most famous characters of all time, and you want to be remembered for the role, you’re going to want a jaw-dropping onscreen presence. That seems to have been the mantra for Daniel Craig at least, who stunned the world following the release of Casino Royale in 2006 wearing those blue swim trunks.

But while some fixated on the man’s golden gun, others noticed just how built ‘new Bond’ was. Previous actors to portray the MI6 agent were more dad-bod, hairy chest and all, but not so with Daniel Craig. Throughout his 13-year stint as Britain’s most famous spy, Craig has had to keep his body in top physical condition so he can actually look like he’s able to take the beatings he does, and he’s been able to do so with help from personal trainer Simon Waterson.

Speaking previously about the regime he drew up, Waterson explained that he got Daniel to train for 45 minutes a day, five times a week, with ‘active rest’ days on the weekend. This means he wasn’t able to lay in bed all day, but rather perform stretches and go for swims. In order to give Craig his broad shoulders and tough-man appearance, a lot of Waterson’s workouts revolved around powerlifting, with compound exercises.

An example five-day workout similar to Daniel’s would look something like this, according to Pop Workouts:

Monday – Power Circuit

3 sets, 8-10 reps/set. Rest after each full circuit.

Clean & jerk

Weighted step-ups

Weighted knee raises

Incline push-ups

Barbell bicep curls

Tuesday – Chest & Back

4 sets, 8-10 reps/set

Incline bench press

Incline push-ups

Pull-ups

Incline pec-flys

Seated cable-rows

Wednesday – Legs

4 sets, 8-10 reps/set

Back squats

Barbell deadlifts

Hamstring curls

Lunges

Leg raises

Thursday – Shoulder & Arms

4 sets, 8-10 reps/set

Dips

Lateral raises

Shoulder press

Barbell bicep curls

Tricep extensions

Friday – Power Circuit

3 sets, 8-10 reps/set. Rest after each full circuit.

Clean & jerk

Weighted step-ups

Weighted knee raises

Incline push-ups

Barbell bicep curls

Throw in some ab exercises every other day, stretches at the weekend and a few lengths of the pool and you’ll be fending off bad guys and seducing beautiful women in no time.

