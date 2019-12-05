David Beckham Shines Bright With Next Season’s Biggest Suit Trend

Footballing legend turned style icon David Beckham is always up to date with the latest fashion trends – no surprise really, as fashion houses the world over all want their clothes to be seen on one of the world’s most famous men.

The ex-Man United, Real Madrid and PSG winger turned up at the Dior x Kim Jones pre-fall 2020 show on Tuesday the 3rd of December in Miami, wearing another stand-out suit from the French company. It’s an evolution of the relaxed, double-breasted suit we saw him sporting just a few months ago, but this time, it’s ever so shiny.

We called out the relaxed-fit suit as being next season’s biggest sartorial trend (last time), and given Dior has once again gone for the slouched style, we’d bet our lunch money that every fashionable gent worth his salt will have at least one relaxed suit in his wardrobe next year (and this week’s outfit only strengthens our suspicions). A quick glance at the collection Dior presented in Miami shows the company is leaning towards a relaxed fit across its entire range, perfect for the summer days.

Beckham has teamed his mirrored suit with the same pair of white sneakers we saw him wearing the last time he wore a suit fit for a whale, effortlessly combining formal splendour with casual streetwear style. Of course, being the pinnacle of cool is nothing new for British cultural icon.

While Becks can be seen rocking this suit right now, it will take a few months for it to be available for the Average Joe, so start making space in your closest.

The Dior x Kim Jones fall 2020 collection sees the English fashion designer join forces with Shawn Stussy, the man behind the Stussy brand of surf, skate and street clothing. A number of other celebs turned out for the event, including Travis Scott, Luka Sabbat, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Winnie Harlow.

All of them were impeccably dressed, but our Becks lit up the show in more ways than one.

