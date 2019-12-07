Drake’s Crazy Christmas Coat Lets Everyone Know Who Brought The Party

Christmas. A time for family and friends to gather together to celebrate another year gone, to look forward to the year ahead and to eat stupid amounts of food…or is that just us?

Or, if you’re Drake, it’s a time to don a crazy coat to upstage all your guests at your annual Christmas event. The Canadian native regularly goes big with his fashion choices – and spends big on accessories – but his Louis Vuitton robe coat could be his most lavish yet.

In a post uploaded to his personal Instagram, Hotline Bling can be seen rocking the bathrobe-cum-coat from the French fashion house, with iconic LV branding in full force. And being high-end designer fashion, don’t expect the post-shower comforter to come in at the affordable end of the scale. We’ve found Drake’s 100 percent shearling coat online for US$18,600, but even if you can afford that, you can’t buy one as it’s out of stock.

Advertisement

We can’t comment too much on the rest of his outfit…because we can’t see it under the outlandish bathroom accessory, save from a black t-shirt and gold chain. He clearly decided to leave his Raptors NBA Championship ring in its box on this occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UpscaleHype (@upscalehype) on Dec 5, 2019 at 4:41pm PST

It’s certainly a less formal ensemble compared to that of his other guests, which included Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry and power forward Serge Ibaka, as well as Cargojet owner Ajay Virmani. Virmani recently named Drake as an ambassador his air cargo service, gifting him a private Boeing 767 airplane in the process.

Merry Christmas, from Drizzy Drake.

Read Next: