This $68 Dopp Kit Is The Perfect Gift For The Traveller In Your Life

The modern man is constantly on the move, his routine is comprised of more than a simple commute to and from work, he’s away on the weekends, at a friends house during the week and he takes holidays abroad. One thing that’s always on the move with him is his toiletries. Gone are the days when a man’s toiletry kit comprised of soap, toothpaste, a toothbrush and some deodorant; these days men use an array of grooming products to ensure they’re looking sharp and keeping their body in good shape. The perfect and easiest gift you can get any man these days is, therefore, a quality toiletries bag and Flint & Tinder’s Leather Dopp Kit is the perfect example.

Made from black full-grain German leather it’s sophisticated and understated, a quality product that doesn’t need to scream and shout. Made in the USA from quality materials, it will faithfully serve any owner for many years to come. Not only will it hold all of the products your man needs for his grooming routine but it will look refined and stylish in any hotel bathroom or weekender bag. Priced at $68, it’s a very affordable toiletries bag, especially considering it’s made in the US from German leather. If you’re concerned about your present actually getting used, this is one present you really won’t need to worry about.

Shop Flint & Tinder Leather Dopp Kit $68

Read next: