Watch lovers are a special breed; when they aren’t memorising the reference numbers of the latest Basel World release, they’re starting a heated debate on why people shouldn’t buy a watch as an ‘investment’ or getting off to Patek Phillippe’s latest automatic movement. It’s safe to say that this obsessive, borderline OCD individual is equally as complicated to buy for as the movement in his favourite timepiece. Not to worry though, we’ve curated a selection of gifts to suit any style and budget.

One of the great things about the watch community is their shared love and passion for timekeeping, whether they themselves own a $500,000 Richard Mille or a slightly more understated Seiko SKX, they ultimately love the same thing. If you’re looking to get them a killer gift, you don’t need to splash on a watch, there is an array of watch accessories that are bound to impress any watch aficionado no matter their existing collection.