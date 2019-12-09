Women: can’t live with them, can’t live without them. A quote bandied all over the world. On one hand, it’s a yawn-worthy cliche, on the other… look at any relationship (especially your own) and you will probably find you don’t always understand your partner in crime.

From throwing clothes on top of your keys every time they enter the house, to keeping you up all night with their social scrolling, it’s rare you find a couple perfectly in sync.

Of course, most of this comes down to general ~communication~ (i.e. nothing to do with gender). But as the trending gals Instagram accounts of 2019 suggest there is a whole lot about femininity (or at least, relationships) women wish men would hurry up and comprehend.

Not to mention: whether they are looking for a hook-up, for love, or for a committed relationship, every guy will claim they don’t fully understand women (and the ones that claim too are often the furthest off). So what’s a modern gent to do?

Fortunately, in today’s world, we have social media to flood our lives with content covering all manner of topics, including the female psyche. We’ve searched Instagram for a few such profiles, and believe that all men can use them to learn how to better understand what makes a girl tick, what infuriates her, and how to be a better man.

Have at ’em.

Le Bitch Club

A sexy French meme account which will not only help you keep up your francais but helps you ameliorate yourself. What’s not to love?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBitchClub (@lebitchclub) on Nov 28, 2019 at 6:49am PST

“Texting your ex is like fiddling with a button… Never do it with dirty fingers,” (or, we presume, a dirty mind).

We’re not exactly fluent in French, but we believe this post roughly translates as saying: “At first, your boyfriend comments on all your posts, because it’s nice; it makes your network alive; he’s interested in you (and it augments your engagement).”

“And it’s like that he has enough of you, little by little he stops reacting to your posts, saying, ‘I don’t want to join the group of dickheads in the comments who want to jump on you.'”

Take heed.

Violet Clair

New York based artist and social illustrator @violetclair (aka Samantha Rothenberg) is always on top of the latest dating trends (and sins). If you haven’t been warned: now you have.

A vital first date tip here gents. Don’t talk about yourself all night and forget you’re actually out with another human being. But at the same time, you don’t want to treat it as an interview, asking a complete set of predetermined questions.

And another thing for dates, don’t mention your ex. Ever.

Elite Daily

Like Mamamia but for Millenials, Elite Daily has humour and romance covered on all bases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elite Daily (@elitedaily) on Nov 6, 2019 at 7:27am PST

This is a classic. We’ve all been in a situation where we’ve asked a woman if she wants something specific; if she wants to go somewhere; if she wants a particular cuisine for dinner. The response is usually something like “I don’t care, you choose.” This post proves when it comes to food there is always a right answer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elite Daily (@elitedaily) on Dec 5, 2019 at 5:25pm PST

Good news guys: we’re not the only ones with insatiable online shopping addictions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elite Daily (@elitedaily) on Nov 20, 2019 at 6:44am PST

Many guys and girls have been planning their weddings since they were five years old. So if your partner mentions weddings dresses, rings, flowers, or first dance songs, don’t necessarily take it as a hint they want you to get down on one knee. They could just be brainstorming ideas.

Sarcasm Only

If you’ve ever had your tongue surgically removed from your cheek you will vibe on (and learn from) this account.

This post speaks volumes about how the male brain often works when it comes to women. Not only does it say women like to be bought flowers every once in a while, it also tells us guys that we should listen more, and take notice of the things women do. At least ask her how her day at work was when she gets home.

If you’re in a relationship guys, then don’t even think about going out somewhere without telling your partner. Of course, if she does, in fact, take your phone away and replace it with a walkie-talkie, you’ll have to question whether the relationship is worth it or not.

This is a regular occurrence we’re all too aware of. Women will often complain they don’t look good, when in fact, they look great. It’s always a tough one to hear, and one of the hardest things for a man to reply to. You need to judge your response carefully. You can’t shrug it off, you certainly can’t agree, and, in our experience, you can’t even disagree. We wish each and every one of you good luck.

Never has a truer word been spoken.

