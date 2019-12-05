James Bond’s Epic ‘No Time To Die’ Watch Is Now Available To Buy

James Bond and Omega watches go together like a choc top and popcorn. The MI6 secret service agent has been wearing the Swiss watchmaker’s timepieces in various films ever since 1995’s Goldeneye. 007’s next outing in the forthcoming ‘No Time To Die’, will see blond Bond Daniel Craig don another Omega Seamaster time teller, and this time he’s had an input in the final design – fitting, seeing as this will be his last movie as the notorious agent.

Based on the Seamaster Diver 300M, but with a few tweaks in design, the new 007 Edition sports an aged brown hue on its newly introduced aluminium dial. That colouring is one of the aspects decided by Craig, who wanted his character’s latest model to have a “unique edge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMEGA (@omega) on Dec 4, 2019 at 11:52am PST

The British spy will have no issues wearing it on various missions around the globe, either, as it’s constructed from Grade 2 titanium, known for its durability and lightweight properties. And thanks to an adjustment of the doming of the case, this model is slimmer than previous Diver 300Ms, so James will barely know it’s there.

Omega has engraved an array of numbers on the caseback, to signify naval code numbers; diver’s watch numbers; James Bond’s agent number; and the year the first Bond film was released, to make this non-limited edition watch that little bit more exclusive.

While you will have to wait to see Bond wearing the latest Omega in No Time To Die when it’s released in April, you can order the timepiece, with either a mesh bracelet ($9,200) or a NATO strap ($8,100) right now (shipping begins in February).

