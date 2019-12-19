James Bond Would Not Approve Of Pierce Brosnan’s Latest Suit

Former 007 and all-round Mr. Cool, Pierce Brosnan is continuing to prove that when you pass the mid-stage of your life, it doesn’t mean your wardrobe needs to suffer. The Irish American actor, who featured regularly on our pages during his recent European excursion with his wife, is fast becoming the King of simple, minimalist style, and his latest outfit is no different.

Papped in his hometown of Los Angeles on December the 13th, Brosnan was seen wearing a smart-casual ensemble that might be a far cry from something you’d see James Bond wearing, but one that we hope we can pull off when we reach his age.

He seamlessly pairs a double-breasted charcoal wool blazer with a crisp white shirt, black suit pants, and brown suede shoes. And in typical suave Brosnan style, he finishes it off with a pair of cooler-than-cool aviator-style sunglasses. Charcoal and black might not be the first colour combination you’d gravitate towards, in fact, the two shouldn’t really work together at all, but Pierce carries it off with a certain savoir-faire.

We’re used to receiving style lessons of epic proportions from the Tomorrow Never Dies star, and his latest is no different. It’s a look you can easily put together yourself, and one that will work in the office, out for a stroll at the weekend or the work Christmas party. Just make sure the sports jacket fits well across the shoulders and isn’t so tight that when you do it up you’re in danger of a button popping off.

