Jason Derulo’s ‘Big Style Energy’ Is A Masterclass In Casual Cool

Forget his deleted-from-Instagram, rabble-rousing ‘python’ pic, which had fans around the globe questioning their lovers’ respective ‘anacondas’; Jason Derulo has just stepped out in London with such ‘Big Style Energy’ that his salacious Instagram antics may now just be a footnote to his casual-cool December vibes.

Snapped exiting the BBC Radio 2 studios in London, England on Friday the 13th, Derulo flung us a Hawaii-worthy ‘shaka’ as well as a black leather jacket, a black scoop neck tee, two necklaces, artfully ripped grey jeans and black leather boots.

The 30-year-old was there for The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, where he talked up the upcoming star-studded feline musical film, which also features James Corden, Idris Elba and Taylor Swift.

During the appearance, he also revealed that taking on the role of the iconic feline was quite a bit of a challenge, telling host Zoe Ball his character is “in your face” with “facial expressions… larger than life.”

“He has trouble kind of staying in one idea. He may love a girl for one second but then he’s like, ‘nah, I’m good!’ ‘So yeah, he struggles with that aspect in his life and I think it kind of holds him back from being the greatest he could possibly be.’”

View this post on Instagram Imma need a wayyyy bigger bag than that 🤑 A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on Dec 6, 2019 at 10:48am PST

Speaking of ‘in your face’ antics, Derulo’s ‘Big Style Energy,’ we reckon, is a sartorial continuation from the ‘fire emoji’ vibes he has been throwing out on Instagram of late, where he first posted a seductive photo of himself in briefs, and then (when Instagram deemed it too spicy for public consumption), another one, this time with a baguette photoshopped over his ‘python.’

View this post on Instagram Is this better? 😂 A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on Dec 6, 2019 at 8:15am PST

In any case, Derulo then went on to wear the same outfit to a photocall for the star-studded feline musical film ‘Cats‘ at the Corinthia Hotel London, later that same day, keeping things classy and cool, and not a photoshopped baguette (or python) was anywhere to be seen.

So: you might not be able to score Derulo’s ‘undercarriage’ but you can certainly steal his style. Why not start now?

