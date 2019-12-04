Jason Sudeikis Proves Chivalry Isn’t Dead At The 2019 Gotham Awards

If chivalry has gone the way of ties and socks, Jason Sudeikis didn’t get the memo. Why? While he may have sought a fling in the 2011 movie Hall Pass, in real life the actor and comedian looks after his partner like Sir Gawain attended to the Holy Grail.

How so?

Coming to his longtime fiancee Olivia Wilde’s aid, Jason proved he’s more than a moustache-ridden face, helping Olivia free herself from a sticky situation as the couple arrived at the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on the night of December the 2nd, 2019 in New York City.

Fortunately for Jason, he wasn’t looking too shabby for this internet eternal moment, dressed in a schmick navy suit, a smart white shirt, shiny dress shoes and a black tie.

So, is chivalry making a comeback (along with the bumbag and loose-fitting jeans)? Who knows? All we can say for sure is Jason and Olivia, who have both been married once before, and have been engaged to each other since 2013, appear so loved up that they don’t need a piece of paper to confirm their commitment.

If only the same could be said for Adam Sandler (who was also at the awards night) and his commitment to looking professional, as he rocked up in a suit that looks sized to cater for a night next to the buffet.

As the famous novelist Charles Kingsley once said, “Some say that the age of chivalry is past, that the spirit of romance [or in Sandler’s case, well-tailored suits] is dead.”

He also said, and this is where we take our cue to gently rib Sandler, “The age of chivalry is never past, so long as there is a wrong left unredressed on earth.”

So please, gentleman, dress like Sudeikis, not like Sandler.

