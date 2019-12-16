Lebron James’ Earbud Flex Is The Move You’ll Be Rocking Next Summer

Sports stars and product-placement headphones go hand-in-hand. For years, we’ve seen them don large pairs of headphones on their way to and from games, matches, or anytime they aim to be focused. They’re usually the ones with the instantly recognisable ‘b’ logo on the side. But LA Lakers power forward LeBron James has changed the game by swapping out the chunky over ears for a slimline pair of in-ears instead.

Spotted at the Lakers vs Miami Heat game on Saturday the 14th December, LeBron teams his wire-free in-ear headphones – the Beats PowerBeats Pro, yours for US$200 – with a casual all-white outfit that is the epitome of a style slam-dunk. Starting with his Our Legacy short-sleeve shirt with random doodle design (you can find the long-sleeve version here for €250), paired with cropped John Elliot Co jeans (the company dug his look so much they chucked it on their Instagram story) with frayed hem (yours for US$398), LeBron’s outfit is the ultimate in summer cool.

View this post on Instagram

He finishes it off with a pair of Nike x New York Sunshine Air Force 1 sneakers. The sneakers were only released earlier this month for US$250, but are already commanding upwards of $700 on resale sites. LeBron’s certainly got himself an investment piece, then. He’s also exchanged his ‘lunchbox’ dopp bag for a Thom Browne East West tote in crocodile skin. We can only find nylon and canvas versions on the company’s website, where they will set you back US $1,190 a piece.

View this post on Instagram

While the man, who is regularly seen as one of the greatest basketball players ever, is often sending hypebeasts into meltdown with his clothes and accessories, this time he’s got us falling for his casual combo. We’re not the only ones, as comments on the image show nothing but support, with fire and crown emojis out in full force.

The King of the Court proving once again he’s the King of the style arena, too.

