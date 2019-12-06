This $379 Military Inspired Jacket Will Protect You From The Harshest Conditions & Is On Sale

For decades now the humble M65 field jacket has been a staple for men worldwide. Its simple military styling makes it practical, versatile and easy to pair with any outfit. On the surface, it might seem like the humble M65 is the perfect jacket, but it has one significant flaw – warmth.

The original M65 was made out of olive cotton drab with some featuring internal quilting, which wasn’t all that warm, making it only really useful in moderately cold weather. Native North, a Danish brand loved the style of the M65, but wanted something to suit the harsh winter conditions of the Danish winter and hence the Storm M65 was born.

The style of the jacket is very similar to the original M65 and features flat pockets on the front, a hood that can be zipped away in the collar and an olive green colour. Unlike the M65 of old, the Storm M65 has a 3-layer wind and waterproof outer layer and thick cotton padding to keep the wearer warm, dry and comfortable in any conditions. The best part? You’ll have yourself a jacket that can perform in harsh conditions and that can be easily styled like the M65 you already have.

For a limited time, you can score 20% off its retail price of $473 and score it for $379. Considering the versatility, stylishness and cold weather capability of the Storm M65 you’ll forever be pleased to have it in your wardrobe.

