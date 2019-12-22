This $444 ‘Office’ Bag Is Your Ticket To Corporate Cool

As the workplace style becomes increasingly casual, it’s time to follow suit. Gone are the days of stuffy neckties, black leather briefcases and mother of pearl cufflinks, today is all about being a little more casual and a lot more comfortable. One of the most important items in a man’s office arsenal is his work bag; it must hold everything needed for one to conduct business, it must be sophisticated enough to take to meetings and it must reflect one’s personality.

On that note: it’s no longer stylish to have a rectangular, black, lockable monstrosity that looked like it might have at one point been used to carry stacks of cash to a bond villain, instead, it’s time to get something a little softer and a tad more casual but no less sophisticated. Mismo’s M/S Office bag is quite possibly the best solution to this predicament.

Made from waterproof, hand-woven Italian nylon, it might not seem as luxurious as its predecessors, but on examination, it looks equally sophisticated. The leather accents, handle and strap, however, make it feel luxurious and a tactile delight. Combine this with high-quality hardware and construction that makes the bag near bulletproof and you’ve got yourself a workbag you’ll be able to enjoy for years to come. Inside there is an array of pockets and separators that will keep all of your stuff in check with an outside pocket to assist.

If you’re looking for a new work bag that’s stylish and will serve you well for years to come, you really can’t look past it. For $444, its a purchase you won’t regret.

Shop Mismo M/S Office Bag $444

Read next: