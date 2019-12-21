This Luxury Italian Watchmaker Can Now Call Sydney Home

Panerai, the luxury watchmaker hailing from Florence, Italy, has opened its second store in Australia in as many years, with doors to its latest now open to customers on Sydney’s King Street.

As Panerai announced last week, this follows the introduction of the company’s first bricks and mortar store on these shores in Melbourne last year, with this latest addition to the company’s portfolio “invit[ing] clients to discover the brand’s heritage, craftsmanship and technical expertise in a sophisticated environment.”

Like its Melbourne sibling, the design of the store in Sydney takes plentiful inspiration from the company’s time tellers, with lashings of oak wood and brass all around.

The store has been designed in partnership with Melbourne-based, high-end watch retailer Kennedy – who recently launched a watch subscription service, of sorts – and features key models from all of its collections on display. This includes the latest Luna Rossa collection, which is dedicated to the Italian Luna Rossa Challenge sailing team competing in the upcoming 36th Americas Cup.