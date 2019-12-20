The Playbook For The Modern Man

The Saint Laurent Card Holder You Actually Want Is On Sale For $198

It’s time to make a change, get the one you really want.

All too often we check out a sale online or in-store and end up buying something we don’t really want, wasting our money on something because it’s ‘designer.’ Well, it’s almost a new year and it’s time to change and the best way to change that bad habit is to buy this Saint Laurent Card Holder.

No: it isn’t some rogue, one-off edition with some sort of strange material in some strange colour, it’s the Saint Laurent cardholder you actually want. It’s made in Italy from black calf leather and simply features the Saint Laurent logo on the front embossed in silver.

Some might say boring, but hey: it’s a safe timeless bet that you’ll like and actually use for years to come. You can currently score it for $198, 28% off its $275 retail price which is very reasonable for something that wears the Saint Laurent name. Whether it’s a gift or for yourself, this cardholder is guaranteed to get some serious use and enjoyment.

Shop Saint Laurent Black Card Holder $275 $198

Read next:

Never miss a deal ever again.

Each Sunday we will deliver the best deals of the week to your inbox.

TheD'Marge Dealsteam writes about stuff we think is cool. Occasionally we get a share of the revenue from your purchase and that revenue goes toward paying our talented writers.

NEW ON D'MARGE

Show More

Subscribe

Close

The playbook for the modern man

Get the very best of men's style, health, travel & culture delivered to your inbox.

Dont show me this again