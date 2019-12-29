The Secret To Never Enduring Dodgy Hotel Wifi Ever Again

This feature has been produced in partnership with Samsung
You’ve flown from Sydney to Melbourne, met the man in the cookie cut suit at the hotel desk and he offers you a Wi-Fi package for the duration of your stay. You have some work to do and some Netflix to binge so you would normally consider it. Except this time you have a device in your pocket capable of providing you with faster internet than they could dream of.
The 5G network that is rolling out across major cities in Australia is the start of our smartphones being more prepared for any task, than ever before. The 5G network can deliver some amazing speeds so you’re less reliant on Wi-Fi networks when you need to get some heavy lifting done with your device.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is a powerhouse. Not only is it 5G ready, it could be the only device you need to travel with. Carrying a large 6.8 inch display it will provide the real estate you need to do more than just send an email or post selfies to Instagram. From video editing to consuming video content, the large display will keep you satisfied through a domestic flight or an overnighter at a hotel when there is nothing on TV.
The cameras on the Note10+ 5G will take the fight to the big boys too and in some ways surpass them. There are four cameras on the rear and one on the front, each with their own specialised function. We’ve all been able to take portrait shots with a blurred background effect but with the Note 10+ 5G you can now do this with video. You’ll have a base storage of up to 512GB on the Note 10+ 5G too, and if you fill that – a microSD card can be purchased and installed for an added boost. Where you’ll appreciate the 5G network is when you need to share large files like recorded video as what would sometimes take minutes or hours, may only take seconds.
If a device is really described as something you could potentially solely travel with, it needs to last the distance. In our testing we always managed to make it to bedtime with room to spare and we laughed when we experienced almost a full recharge in 30 minutes. There is so much battery capacity in this beast that you can actually use the Note 10+ 5G to charge other compatible devices capable of wireless charging like some phones and wireless headphones. Place them on the back of the device and share power like it doesn’t bother you one bit.
The Note range is unique in that it has a stylus that no other device has. Called the S Pen you’ll be able to take notes as soon as it reaches your hand. The screen could appear off and you’ll be able to scribble down important phone numbers or addresses. What really freaked us out was how well we could later transcribe that mess into text. The device looked at it and in most cases got it spot on. This was really handy to quickly write down the phone number and later, tap on the number to start calling.
The S Pen can be taken one step further too and used like a magic wand. Without touching the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G you can make gestures with the S Pen in the air and perform actions. This includes flicking the camera from front to rear, changing tracks and even zooming in or out. It might feel or look weird at first but you’ll quickly become the smartphone maestro you were meant to be. And that’s what the Note 10+ 5G makes you feel like – someone in control, someone who could command an orchestra, or your day, with just what you have in your hand.