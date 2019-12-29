The Secret To Never Enduring Dodgy Hotel Wifi Ever Again

This feature has been produced in partnership with Samsung

You’ve flown from Sydney to Melbourne, met the man in the cookie cut suit at the hotel desk and he offers you a Wi-Fi package for the duration of your stay. You have some work to do and some Netflix to binge so you would normally consider it. Except this time you have a device in your pocket capable of providing you with faster internet than they could dream of.

The 5G network that is rolling out across major cities in Australia is the start of our smartphones being more prepared for any task, than ever before. The 5G network can deliver some amazing speeds so you’re less reliant on Wi-Fi networks when you need to get some heavy lifting done with your device.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is a powerhouse. Not only is it 5G ready, it could be the only device you need to travel with. Carrying a large 6.8 inch display it will provide the real estate you need to do more than just send an email or post selfies to Instagram. From video editing to consuming video content, the large display will keep you satisfied through a domestic flight or an overnighter at a hotel when there is nothing on TV.

The cameras on the Note10+ 5G will take the fight to the big boys too and in some ways surpass them. There are four cameras on the rear and one on the front, each with their own specialised function. We’ve all been able to take portrait shots with a blurred background effect but with the Note 10+ 5G you can now do this with video. You’ll have a base storage of up to 512GB on the Note 10+ 5G too, and if you fill that – a microSD card can be purchased and installed for an added boost. Where you’ll appreciate the 5G network is when you need to share large files like recorded video as what would sometimes take minutes or hours, may only take seconds.