When you turn a Samsung QLED TV on, you’ll have the normal free-to-air option, however the list of subscription apps available is pretty awesome. Think YouTube, Disney+, Stan, Netflix, Amazon Prime, all the catch up TV services and more added regularly. Samsung also have a partnership with Apple to enable AirPlay 2 and access to Apple TV+. This means that even if you don’t use a Samsung phone, you can control the TV, screen mirror and cast from your Apple devices, manage content and more. You may never watch free-to-air again when you’re so spoiled for choice with the services provided on the Samsung QLED range.

The common phrase around 8K is that free-to-air TV doesn’t broadcast in that resolution, nor does Netflix, Blu-ray or videos captured on our phones. All of those things are true, but it doesn’t mean content won’t look extra special on an 8K display. The Samsung QLED 8K range packs artificial intelligence to analyse the scenes, objects and action in what you’re watching and will upscale it, fill in the blanks and enrich it, for 8K. We’ve watched episodes of Seinfeld from the 80s on an 8K TV and Elaine Benes never looked better. The way that the Samsung engine can process video, in real time, will really surprise you. And when you have a TV as large as 75 inches, you want the picture to shine.

In the past, when you wanted a picture that large on the wall you needed to get a projector. Technically you could still buy a projector, create a 75 inch beam on your wall and enjoy it. Just don’t forget to close the curtains for that perfectly dark room, then enjoy that blank white wall when it isn’t in use and please don’t stand up while the game is on, you’ll cast a shadow. With a television this large you’ll appreciate it displaying art or images when you have friends over, and in a sunlit room the panel has enough brightness to look pleasant without drawing the curtains.

8K content is starting to appear in other markets, the Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast across Japan in 8K for example. That style of footage broadcast may come to Australia in the future. Just like 4K was once a rare find, it is now becoming more of an expected standard when something new is released on Netflix, Disney+ or Stan. When you own an 8K television you will be ready for the incredible detail, you’ll be impressed by the upscaling of content you have and you’ll also be viewing some of the largest televisions on the market, without ruining the picture quality along the way.