Score Up To 60% Off Designer Items At SSENSE’s End Of Year Sale

Over the past two years, SSENSE has built a reputation for two things; stocking creme de la crop designer clothing and epically good sales. For Black Friday this year, they had up to 50% off a selection of grail designer clothing and they’ve just upped the stakes to 60% off.

If you subscribe to the train of thought that the only things on sale are items no one wants…I hate to break it to you, but you couldn’t be more wrong. There is a huge range of ultra-desirable designer kit that’s significantly discounted, I’m talking stuff you already want, in your size all for crazy low prices.

If you’re in need of a new pair of sneakers you can score yourself a pair of grey Common Project Achilles Low for $495 $327, white Nike Air Force 1’s for $120 $97, triple white Givenchy Sneakers for $495 $322 or 2019 Adidas Ultra Boosts in black and white for $180 $122. If you’re looking for a new black hoodie check out this Balenciaga Black Campaign Logo Hoodie for $650 $416 or this Champion Reverse Weave Black Hoodie for $135 $55. Need a new wallet? Score yourself this classy Saint Laurent cardholder for $255 $201 or this more affordable but equally nice Paul Smith wallet $195 $96.

If you’re not in the market for any of those, but love a bargain, the SSENSE’s sale is definitely worth a look. They’re stocking things you’d actually want to buy, in your size all for unheard of prices – it doesn’t get any better than this. Hurry though, these killer deals won’t last long.

Shop SSENSE’s 60% Off Sale

