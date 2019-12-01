Score 30% Off At Kelly Slater’s Sustainable Menswear Brand Outerknown

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years you may not know that Kelly Slater, yes the world champion surfer, Kelly Slater has turned his had to fashion. In a partnership with John Moore, Kelly created Outerknown, the sustainable lifestyle brand for both men and women.

Outerknown lays claim to helping the environment whilst helping people look more fashionable. The brand’s relaxed taken on fashion sits in line with the surf lifestyle that comes with travelling the world on the hunt for waves. More recently Outerknown partnered with Swiss luxury watch company Breitling to create a limited edition Outerknown watch.

More importantly, you can now score 30 per cent off the very best sustainable men’s fashion right now over at Outerknown. We highly recommend the Woolaroo shorts made from Australian wool. Yeeeeew.

