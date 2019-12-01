The Playbook For The Modern Man

Score 30% Off At Kelly Slater’s Sustainable Menswear Brand Outerknown

Surf’s up.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years you may not know that Kelly Slater, yes the world champion surfer, Kelly Slater has turned his had to fashion. In a partnership with John Moore, Kelly created Outerknown, the sustainable lifestyle brand for both men and women. 

Outerknown lays claim to helping the environment whilst helping people look more fashionable. The brand’s relaxed taken on fashion sits in line with the surf lifestyle that comes with travelling the world on the hunt for waves. More recently Outerknown partnered with Swiss luxury watch company Breitling to create a limited edition Outerknown watch

More importantly, you can now score 30 per cent off the very best sustainable men’s fashion right now over at Outerknown. We highly recommend the Woolaroo shorts made from Australian wool. Yeeeeew. 

Shop The Outerknown Sale

Never miss a deal ever again.

Each Sunday we will deliver the best deals of the week to your inbox.

TheD'Marge Dealsteam writes about stuff we think is cool. Occasionally we get a share of the revenue from your purchase and that revenue goes toward paying our talented writers.

NEW ON D'MARGE

Show More

Subscribe

Close

The playbook for the modern man

Get the very best of men's style, health, travel & culture delivered to your inbox.

Dont show me this again