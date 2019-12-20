Timothée Chalamet Crushes Gender Stereotypes With All-Pink Suit

Boys should wear blue, girls should wear pink. It’s an age-old stereotype that should have no place in 2019. If the phrase “real men wear pink” is true, then American actor and best-dressed man in the world Timothée Chalamet is more of a man than any of us.

Attending a promo for his latest movie Little Women in London on December the 16th, the Call Me By Your Name star can be seen rocking a full pastel pink corduroy Thom Browne suit. You can pick up the jacket at least yourself, for US$676, but it seems the trousers may be out of stock. He teams it effortlessly with a white shirt and white Prada x Adidas Superstar sneakers. Those sneakers will cost you a fair bit more than the jacket, though.

Released earlier this month as a limited run of 700 pieces, along with an equally limited bowling bag, the sneakers will set you back anywhere between US$1,890 and $2,800. It seems the Prada badge is worth spending an extra couple of thousand on to hypebeasts. Although, you do at least get Prada’s own leather and the knowledge they’re made in Italy.

Timothée is no stranger to donning stand out suits on the red carpet – take the silver suit he wore at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year – and his latest goes to show that with confidence, guys can wear any colour they damn well please. Pastel colours are particularly effective, especially in the summer months, although we’re not sure the corduroy material will be comfortable when the mercury begins to rise.

His suit also proves that gender should have no bounds, and guys can dress and look after their bodies and skin without fear of being insulted. Hell, why stop at wearing pink, go and get yourself a manicure too, your hands will thank you.

