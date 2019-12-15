Elevate Your Winter Wardrobe With This Stylish Puffer Jacket

Winter is pretty much now in full force, there is snow on the ground across much of the Northern Hemisphere and temperatures are dipping below freezing point. No doubt you’ve started to break out your winter coats, jackets and parkas to keep you toasty warm on any expedition outside the pleasant confines of your house. Whilst you might be focused more on keeping warm and comfortable, let’s not forget you’re a stylish man and can’t go out dressed like any average Joe. This means dressing a cut above, even when the temperature is down low. Should you have difficulty paring style and warmth, check out this Cresent Down Works + Todd Snyder Nylon Down Jacket.

Made in the USA and hand filled with 700 weight white goose down there is no doubt you’ll be kept toasty warm (and comfortable) no matter how bad the conditions get. The outer is made from high quality 1.4oz olive nylon, which is durable and looks fantastic. There is also a selection of pockets, drawstrings on around the bottom and a removable hood so you can adjust it as the conditions change. Importantly, it’s ultra-versatile and will pair perfectly with jeans and sneakers, but will also go over a suit for those days where the conditions are at their worst. Whatever you have planned, this jacket will have you covered and will last you a lifetime. Priced at $698 it’s reasonably priced, especially when you consider the practicality and quality.

