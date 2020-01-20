This $375 Diver Watch Is Affordable Sophistication At Its Finest

If you love the aesthetic of vintage watches but want all the benefits of modern watchmaking, you could find yourself in a predicament. There are few modern watches that capture the beauty and essence of a vintage watch, however, there are few vintage watches that are as capable as their modern counterparts. If you’re a man who isn’t willing to compromise, About Vintage’s 1926 At’ Sea could be the perfect watch for you.

Designed in Copenhagen, Denmark the 1926 At’ Sea combines the aesthetic and feel of a vintage watch but features all of the things we love about modern watches. It features a gorgeous black sunray dial with yellow luminescent markers that help create that vintage aesthetic. As it’s a dive watch it has a rotating bezel with markers to help time your dive as well as a 200m water resistance that will enable you to swim and dive with it on. The stainless steel case and jubilee bracelet contrast nicely against the black dial and bezel, making for an overall very handsome watch.

Priced at $375, the 1926 At’ Sea is a watch that combines cool vintage looks with the benefits of modern watchmaking that make it a solid choice for anyone looking to start or expand their selection.

Shop About Vintage 1926 At’ Sea $375

Read next: