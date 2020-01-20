The Playbook For The Modern Man

Entitled Passenger Rant Sparks Age-Old Business Class Debate 

“The most ‘first world’ problem since the start of NATO.”

Comfort or style? The question has haunted business-class travellers since (practically) the beginning of time. On one hand: you’ve earned the right to be snug, on the other, if you want to fit into the world of champagne tipples, you want to dress the part.

But at what point is something disrespectful? And where, exactly, does a dress code go from ‘fair enough’ to snobbish?

This has been a topic of hot (pant) debate among the Australian travel contingent of Twitter, after the news broke last week that Qantas refused a passenger entry to their Sydney business-class lounge for wearing activewear.

That passenger was fitness model Eva Marie, who shared her indignance via Twitter. While she calls it a matter of gender inequality, many Twitter users (and, evidently, Qantas), believe it is simply a question of standards.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natalie Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) on

In any case: while some Twitter users agreed with Eva…

… others said her husband was lucky to have gotten into the lounge.

Others, meanwhile, said it’s a question of rules (and good taste), not gender.

… in fact, as far as we can tell, the general sentiment is that Qantas got the decision right…

… while yet others took the chance to throw some shade of their own…

The incident then spawned a News.com.au think piece, by journalist and (apparently) business-class traveller Melissa Hoyer, the gist of which was: “I am sick to death of seeing people jumping onto a plane looking like they are heading to pick up a few on-sale hotpots at Aldi.”

“Since when did flying at high altitude give travellers the right to a sartorial leave pass? I’m not saying you need to wear a three-piece suit or flirty party dress on your next flight, but is it that hard to match the words ‘neat’, ‘respectable’ and civilised with travel clothes?”

In the comments below her piece, many called her out for being entitled (see: “the writer of this opinion piece comes across as rather snobbish,” and “how does other people’s clothing choices affect YOU”). Undeterred, Melissa then shared her article to Twitter, where she found a little more support.

Again, opinion was divided…

From, “You realise this is the most ‘first world’ problem since the start of NATO, right” to “one of the things I like about Qantas is they maintain class in a classless world” the internet apparently could not make up its mind.

Reading these comments, one starts to feel a sense of hopelessness. Maybe, as The Economist once predicted, fashion as we know it really is damaged beyond repair?

And then, finally, like a ray of afternoon light on a cloudy day, came the solution.

The takeaway? It is absolutely fine (encouraged, even) to wear activewear or pyjamas aboard a business-class flight. But it’s a definite no no to wear in the lounge.

Consider this premium cabin squabble, solved.

