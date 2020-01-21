From the blue and red GMT Master to the sporty Submariner, there are certain Rolex’s every man seems to want to buy. Then there are the watches few men dare to own. Enter: the Rolex Cellini Dual Time.

Arguably the perfect watch to accompany a tuxedo, former professional baseball shortstop Alex Rodriguez yesterday showed why the Cellini Dual Time is one of the most underrated Rolex’s ever, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, with a pink gold watch almost as easy on the eyes as his partner Jennifer Lopez.

Petite, gorgeous and stylish, the Cellini Dual Time is not the watch you take on an Amazonian jungle adventure; it’s for special occasions, like the SAG awards. So full marks for context. But what about outfit? There A-Rod succeeds too, matching a navy velvet dinner jacket with a bow tie, white shirt and of course, the brave man’s Rolex, whose polished pink gold (and brown dial) subtly offsets the rest of his ensemble.

Coming in at 39mm, with 18 ct Everose gold (and a polished finish) the Rolex Cellini Dual Time will set you back AU$27,400. A fair sum, but we’d argue – if you can afford it – the Everose gold, brown guilloche dial and stitched alligator strap will set you forward in the style stakes.

Not to mention: faceted and shaped like a two-edged sword, the Cellini’s hands count off each second, minute and hour with Swiss army precision thanks to the self-winding chronometer movement at the heart of this prestigious timepiece. In other words: it will let you time your champagne intake down to the very last segundo.

Let the A-Rod revolution begin.

