Amazon Just Added Alexa Voice Control To This Italian Supercar

“Alexa, find me a road that will be empty and free of police so I can drive flat out at 200mph.”

While we would never condone such a query, it will soon be possible to ask. That’s because retail behemoth Amazon’s terribly well-spoken voice-assistant Alexa will be available as an in-car voice-assistant system in the Lamborghini Huracán Evo before the year is out.

Announcing the partnership at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Amazon said its in-car solution will be able to respond to all manner of commands. Whether it be to control the music you’re listening to, change the temperature of the climate control system, make phone calls or get directions. You can even mess around with any smart devices you have at home that are connected to an Amazon Echo, so you can turn on lights or the heating on your way home, for example.

In what is another small step towards the ultimate takeover of mankind by machine – think HAL in 2001: A Space Odyssey – the integration of Alexa in the Lamborghini Huracán Evo will mark the first time the system is available in a supercar. Other car companies such as BMW, Audi and Toyota have all already pledged their support to the Führer Alexa. But if you can afford the AU$460,000 Lamborghini, then you’ll be in the enviable position of being able to ask unique requests, such as “Alexa, order enough bottles of Dom Perignon to fill my ostentatious marble bath.”

Of course, you’re more likely going to ask “Alexa, where’s the nearest servo?” when you inevitably run out of fuel less than two hours into your journey.

