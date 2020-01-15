It’s one thing to travel, but another to do it well. Those well versed in the art of travel know that there’s a multitude of small tricks that combined, make the travel experience much more efficient, comfortable and enjoyable.

One aspect that hasn’t yet been mastered is the art of travelling with chargers and tech. Yes, you probably have noise-cancelling headphones and maybe even a battery bank, but what do you do with all your tech stuff? Is it strewn across your bag in various pockets? Is it all tangled up in an old toiletries bag? You probably don’t have a perfect solution for this, but Bellroy does and it’s called the ‘Tech Kit’.

From the outside, the Tech Kit looks like a small toiletries bag. Open it up, however, and you’ll find the perfect place to store and organise any charger, adapter or cord you might find yourself needing. There is a place for everything, including chunkier items like power banks or portable hard drives (as well as smaller items like your aux to lightning adapter).

It isn’t naff looking either, available in either grey or black – and made from recycled nylon – it will look great with your Rimowa suitcase and leather duffel. All in all, the Tech Kit is the perfect way to protect and organise your gear all while looking sharp. Priced at $59, it’s an affordable way to help you master the fine art of travelling.

Shop Bellroy Tech Kit $59

Read next: