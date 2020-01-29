The Best Casual Shoe Brands For Men In 2020

As workplaces around the world move away from more conservative attire and the lines a greyed between officewear and casual wear, choosing a versatile pair of shoes has never been further to the fore.

Of course, casual shoes are nothing new, we’ve worn them for years since we’ve learnt how to walk. The difference is now we’re all getting a little more daring with what we wear them with, meaning a whole new level of consideration. Get it right and they’ll effortlessly work alongside 50% of your wardrobe. Get it wrong and well, it’s hideous!

But as well as how they look, there’s a couple of other factors you may want to consider, such as what you will be wearing them for, how much time you’re actually going to be spending on your feet, and of course, what type of budget you’ve got to play with.

Modern shoes are also made with a wide range of materials, from vegan glues and recycled plastics to leathers and synthetics, so choosing your moral standpoint against your love of designer labels needs to be addressed early on. This is why we have looked at the best 15 casual shoes on the market right now for your consideration, helping you start 2020 on a slick looking foot.