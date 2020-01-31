If watching TV is like driving a Subaru (basic, but enjoyable), reading is like driving a Porsche: it opens your mind to whole new ways of life – Porsche has been producing the world’s benchmark for sports cars for the last 88 years. From the 356 to the 918 Porsche has not only made some technically astounding cars, but the have also made some cars that are truly beautiful. This combination of heritage, technical ability and beautiful design has rendered almost anything the brand makes as iconic and timeless.
To celebrate some of their most important moments, Porsche has produced a coffee table book called ‘Porsche Milestones‘. Not only does the book explore some of the brands most famous models and marks, but it also brings light to some of their finest moments, including Le Mans wins, lap records, engineering feats and even some of the people behind those moments.
Whether you are skimming it through with your morning coffee or examining it in detail before bed, this book is bound to invigorate your imagination with tales of race cars, engine oil and revving engines. For all this history and heritage a mere $77 is an absolute bargain. No doubt, much like their cars, this book will be cool for many decades to come.
The D’Marge Deals team writes about stuff we think is cool. Occasionally we get a share of the revenue from your purchase and that revenue goes toward paying our talented writers.