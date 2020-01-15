Best Australian Meal Prep Delivery To Lose Weight & Build Muscle

We get it- clean eating is hard. You’ve spent the afternoon smashing out a heavy gym session, your muscles are sore from endless reps and the last thing you want to do is cook. Fighting the temptation to grab a quick kebab or order a curry is more challenging than the workout itself. But these days are over. Thanks to the rise of ready-made fitness meals, backing up your hours of dedication in the gym with a dynamite meal plan is easier than ever.

The craze for fitness meals recognises the right of the hard-working individual to have access to elite quality nutrition without having to spend precious hours of your Sunday doing meal prep, by delivering healthy, ready-meals, bursting with nutrients to doorsteps all over the world. Tailoring your nutrition to your fitness goals can feel overwhelming- macronutrient-focused ready meals make achieving your nutrition targets a breeze.

We have done our research, eaten big and can now present you with the (low-fat, sugar-free) cream of the crop; these are the meal delivery brands leading the pack and fuelling the fittest of them all.

My Muscle Chef

Founded: 2013

Average Cost Per Meal: $9.55

Meal Options: Muscle gain, Calorie control, High protein, Low carb, Vegan, Keto, High calorie

Delivery Areas: Australia-wide

My Muscle Chef employs real chefs to create fuel for athletes with a wide range of macro requirements. This start-up was founded my gym junkie Tushar Menon whilst he was still at uni and working in a call centre- in essence, created by a fitness fanatic, for fitness fanatics. My Muscle Chef allows working professionals to be meticulous about nutrition and meeting your macro goals without having to spend your hard-earned Sunday afternoons meal prepping. High protein content and quality, clean ingredients are what sets this meal delivery service apart and makes it a winner amongst those pushing to achieve fitness goals.

Bondi Meal Prep

Founded: 2014

Average Cost Per Meal: $12.90

Meal Options: Keto, Carbs

Delivery Areas: Sydney, Canberra, Newcastle, Central Coast, Wollongong & Blue Mountains.

Cooked up on the golden shores of Bondi Beach, former junior Mr World Aled Barry and his partner Kimmi created Bondi Meal Prep with the intention of providing superior nutrition to everyone from bodybuilders to city slickers who are too busy to cook. Bondi Meal prep offers elite nutrition made from premium cuts of meat, free-range chicken and only the freshest vegetables. The 400g serving sizes pack in the optimum ratio of protein, fats and carbohydrates, sure to leave your stomach and taste buds satisfied and your body nourished.

Fitness Meals

Founded: 2012

Average Cost Per Meal: $12.90

Meal Options: Gluten-free, Dairy-free, Vegan

Delivery Areas: Australia-wide

Fitness Meals are committed to offering easy access to chef-prepared meals high in lean quality protein, served with either complex carbohydrates or vegetables. Cooked fresh every day, the range is fully macro-customisable and is delivered from the farmer’s market to your door within 36 hours. Apple strudel loaf and Korean BBQ chicken anyone? Fitness Meals serves up a mouth-watering selection of breakfasts, lunches and dinners and you have the option of ordering either 12, 18 or 24 meals for the week, with options to customise macronutrients and portion sizes. Zero. Fuss. Whatsoever.

Foober

Founded: 2013

Average Cost Per Meal: $9.95

Meal Options: Dairy-free, Gluten-free, Vegetarian, Paleo.

Delivery Areas: Australia-wide

A re-imagination of well-loved Aussie comfort foods, this company’s vision consists of creating weight loss meals infused with superfoods! Australian through and through, Foober understands that striving for a healthier lifestyle shouldn’t mean missing out on your favourite dishes, whipping up gourmet meals which rich, flavourful and fresh not frozen. A Modified Atmospheric packaging sealer ensures that each meal can be stored in the fridge for up to a week, so will not lose precious macronutrients through freezing. Fill out the questionnaire on their website and receive a meal plan designed by fitness professionals tailored to your body goals! Could it be any easier?

Macros

Founded: 2018

Average Cost Per Meal: $10.10

Meal Options: Sculpt, Performance, Muscle gain, Dairy-free, Gluten-free, Plant-based, Low-carb, Paleo.

Delivery Areas: Australia-wide

Natural, clean and refined by dietitians, Macros is fresh on the meal prep scene and is the closest you can get to natural eating other than grazing on your back garden hedge. Your body deserves the best, and Macros offers the good stuff, with no dairy, additives, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, high sodium content or MSG. Whilst all fitness meals have high protein content, low glycaemic index and all-natural ingredients, you have the option to customise your plan to fit your physique goals and dietary preferences. Plus, when you order in bulk you pay less per meal, so you can work on both your body and your bank balance- a win-win!

Muscle Diets

Founded: 2014

Average Cost Per Meal: $8.93

Meal Options: Weight loss, Performance, Muscle gain

Delivery Areas: Sydney

Prepared in the heart of the city, Muscle Diets delivers premium nutrition to health-conscious Sydney-siders in a 100% recyclable esky. The mission: to create a fitter, healthier Australia. If you’re looking to optimise your results in the gym, Muscle Diets is partnered with Bodybuilding.com and offers a range of meal plans to suit some of the world’s most famous training programs. Getting the results you have craved and grafted for has never been easier! With no contracts and an option to live-track deliveries to your home or office, Muscle Diets has your back (and your abs, pecs, glutes and quads).

Food 4 Fitness

Founded: 2014

Average Cost Per Meal: $9.62

Meal Options: Weight loss, Weight gain, Maintenance, High protein, Gluten-free

Delivery Areas: Sydney, ACT, Central Coast, Newcastle, Hunter Region, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide

Whet your palette with Foot 4 Fitness’ diverse range of punch-packing dishes, sampling cuisines from all over the world! The geniuses behind the brand understand that being meticulous about nutrition shouldn’t have to mean compromising on taste, and they have definitely served up the goods! Authentic Singaporean Chicken Laksa, Oven-roasted Portuguese chicken breast, grass-fed rump in Greek sauce, and Italian beef casserole are just a few of the delicious pickings on the menu. With no minimum order value, giving Food 4 Fitness a test run will help you line your stomach and your wallet with hard-earned goodness.

Workout Meals

Founded: 2012

Average Cost Per Meal: $11.45

Meal Options: Weight loss, Fat loss/muscle gain, Muscle Mass Gain,

Delivery Areas: NSW, VIC, SA, QLD, ACT

One of the original and best, Workout Meals has all bases covered. Not just for protein-guzzling bodybuilders, they have options for all gym-goers or athletes looking to wise up on nutrition. Select from a range of over 50 meals to find macros that best suit your needs, with lighter 300g meals for those aiming for weight loss, to super-sized 550g portions for those looking to pack in muscle mass. And it doesn’t stop there, the Workout Meals website regularly updates their blog with cutting-edge info on fitness and nutrition, plus a loyalty scheme will save you some dollars when you make that commitment to your body. You can even hook the bros up- refer a friend and you both get $10 to spend on any meal delivery product of your choice!

Gym Foods Australia

Founded: 2015

Average Cost Per Meal: $11.00

Meal Options: Fat loss, Performance, Muscle gain, Vegan, Gluten-free, Dairy-free

Delivery Areas: Australia-wide

With a menu that changes with the seasons, this is a meal delivery service that isn’t afraid to shake things up with a sprinkling of variety! Gym Foods Australia has utilised the professional knowledge of dieticians and expert skills of chefs to provide scrumptious fitness meals that your body will thank you for. Think beef stroganoff, goulash, chilli con Carne and even an extensive vegan range including satay tempeh noodles and vegan cookie dough. In short- homely old favourites without the extra calories. The handy online questionnaire will match you up with the plan that’s right for you! No confusion. No fuss. Just healthy, tasty grub.

Stackd Fitness Meals

Founded: 2017

Average Cost Per Meal: $9.95

Meal Options: Signature meals, Breakfast

Delivery Areas: Sydney

One for gym newbies! The team at Stackd have a simple goal: to help Sydney-siders live healthier lifestyles. What sets this brand apart is the insane shelf life of their meals, which last up to 14 days in the fridge! The new range of breakfast options has stolen the show, with scrumptious-sounding offerings freshly prepared at the Sydney HQ, including pineapple protein pancakes and mixed egg white omelettes. With their focus on nutritional goals instead of physical appearance, Stackd provides a refreshingly gentle introduction to meal prep. This is an approach to healthy living that’s welcoming for everyone from personal trainers to nutrient novices.

Youfoodz

Founded: 2012

Average Cost Per Meal: $9.95

Meal Options: Clean, Weight loss, Vegetarian

Delivery Areas: Darwin, Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Newcastle, Central Coast, Sydney, South Coast, Canberra, Southern NSW, Southwest NSW, NSW Border, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Blue Mountains.

Youfoodz represents a rejection of traditional fads and diets in favour of forming lifelong healthy habits. The team are passionate about supporting local farmers and have created this vast range of meals, snacks and drinks with locally sourced ingredients in mind. Combined with the 100% recyclable packaging, Youfoodz is as much of a hit with the earth as they are with their loyal following of customers. Not easy enough for you? Set up repeat orders to avoid filling out the same order form every week and download the app for an ultra-streamlined experience! A fully modern meal delivery service which will set you up for 2020.